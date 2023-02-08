LeBron James has already gone on record that he believes he is the greatest basketball player of all time. That claim will never sit well with Michael Jordan fans, most especially, but with the all-time scoring record in the NBA already in the bag of the Los Angeles Lakers forward, his GOAT case has undeniably just gotten stronger — much stronger.

During the postgame press conference after the Lakers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder — the same game that he finally broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record — LeBron James double down on his GOAT stance by saying he’d select himself No. 1 pick overall if he is to start a team.

“If I was the GM or whatever the case may be of a franchise that was starting up and I had the No. 1 pick, I’d take me. That’s just me because I believe in myself. I know what I bring to the table,” James told the media after a 38-point night.

James connected on 13 of 20 shots from the floor to lead the Lakers, but his effort was not enough to tow them to a victory. Nevertheless, people will not remember the game 10, 15, or 20 years from now for it being a victory by a Thunder team that featured the likes of Mike Muscala and Kenrich Williams. LeBron James has made history and set a new record that is very much likely going to stand for decades.

LeBron James and the Lakers will take a rest on Wednesday before resuming action on Thursday when they face off with the Milwaukee Bucks.