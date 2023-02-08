LeBron James has accomplished nearly everything there is to accomplish in the NBA. But he still doesn’t feel that his time in the league is over.

After breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s decades-old all-time scoring record in the NBA during Tuesday night’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, LeBron James said that he’s still got plenty of gas left in the tank.

“I know I can play a couple more years. It’s all about my mind,” LeBron James told Shaquille O’Neal during a postgame interview.

Based on how he’s playing in the 2022-23 NBA season, LeBron James clearly has enough juice in his legs to continue playing for multiple years. So far in the season, he is averaging 30.2 points per game on 50.8 percent shooting from the field. He is also dishing out 7.0 dimes and grabbing 8.5 rebounds per outing. His stat line isn’t supposed to be that good given that he is already playing in his 20th year in the NBA. But LeBron James is simply built differently, and at 28 years old, is still a top-tier player in the league.

LeBron James signed a two-year $97.13 million contract extension with the Lakers in August of 2022, with the final year of that deal carrying a team option for the four-time NBA MVP.

James scored 38 points on 13-for-20 shooting from the floor during his record-breaking night, albeit resulting in a 133-130 home loss. He can continue adding to his lead atop the all-time scoring list this coming Thursday when Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks come to town.