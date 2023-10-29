A controversial decision in the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight left Fury with the split decision and had all of social media weighing in. That included Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who made his feelings clear:

“Exactly why I don't watch boxing! C'mon man!” James wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Ngannou, a huge underdog considering his status as the former UFC heavyweight champion going up against the legendary Fury, stunned fans when he knocked Fury down with a vicious left hand in the third round.

While Ngannou didn't walk away with the official victory, he still fared better than any other MMA fighter that has participated in a crossover boxing match. Even more stunning is that this was Ngannou's first ever boxing match, and first fight of any kind in 22 months.

One judge scored it 95-94 for Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion, but was overruled by tallies of 96-93 and 95-94 for Fury. Fury's WBC heavyweight title wasn't on the line in the 10-round boxing match.

LeBron isn't shy about weighing in on other sporting events airing when the Lakers aren't in action. He felt, like most, that Ngannou won the fight fair and square. Boxing has had repeated issues with uneven scoring, questionable judgements, and allegedly crooked rulings over the years that have taken a toll on the sport. MMA has capitalized on that decline to become the must-watch among many fans of combat sports.

Lakers star LeBron James certainly isn't the only person that doesn't watch boxing due to these issues. Perhaps the amount of celebrity outcry over Ngannou vs Fury can spur some change. But even if it doesn't, there's no guarantee that LeBron will be watching.