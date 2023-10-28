Francis Ngannou did the unthinkable Saturday night. While he failed in his mission to completely shock the world, he still left everyone stunned. Ngannou nearly pulled off an upset win over Tyson Fury, losing only to the lineal heavyweight champion via a split decision. He was that close to turning the sport of boxing upside down. But again, to some great extent, he actually just did that.

Meanwhile, social media is going bonkers with reactions to Ngannou's loss to Tyson Fury, with many thinking the Cameroonian-French fighter should have won the fight, especially since he scored a shocking knockdown in the third round.

FRANCIS NGANNOU GOT ROBBED pic.twitter.com/W625phAhya — Quez (@QuezIsGodly) October 28, 2023

“BOXING IS RIGGED! Most corrupt sport,” said Nina-Marie Daniele.

“FRANCIS NGANNOU WON THAT FIGHT IDGAF 🤷🏻‍♂️,” @AquaFighting shared. “WHAT A F***ing ROBBERY.”

“Boxing has just ROBBED Francis Ngannou in front of our faces. The Baddest man on the planet, I don’t care what anyone says,” rued @HomelanderMMA.

Here's one strong take from @MMAHistoryToday: “Francis Ngannou had so many doubters the past year. You know who you are. ‘Francis fumbled the bag,' ‘Francis ruined his career,' ‘Francis is gonna get destroyed by Tyson Fury.' All of you were wrong. Francis Ngannou is still the baddest man on the planet.”

Even though Ngannou lost to Tyson Fury, he came away with so much admiration from fight fans and even the stars of both the boxing and MMA worlds. To be able to keep in step with a current boxing champion in just his first professional fight was unbelievable, let alone scoring a knockdown and coming just a judge's nod away from winning the bout.