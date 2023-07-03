Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James couldn't be more hyped up after watching his son, Bryce James, make his Peach Jam debut with the Strive For Greatness team.

On Twitter, James shared a video of Bryce playing in the contest. The short clip featured some of Bryce's highlights from the game, during which he gave fans a good look at his offensive skillset. Aside from the ability to attack the rim, Bryce's sweet-looking jumper was in full display.

LeBron, for his part, had another #ProudDad moment and could only exclaim “MAXIMUS!!!!”

Of course it didn't end there. Bryce James has always been a good shooter, with LeBron James himself even calling the youngster the “best shooter in this household for sure” back in 2018. And so after the Lakers star witnessed how much his son improved in that department, he couldn't help but call him a “cannon.”

LeBron has been always supportive of his children, and he never shied away from showing that. He keeps hyping up his kids as well, which has brought them a lot of attention as they try to carve their own paths in basketball.

Exciting times are ahead for the James family for sure. Bryce recently left Sierra Canyon and decided to join Campbell Hall. As for Bronny James, he decided to join the USC Trojans for the upcoming 2023-24 collegiate season. The eldest of the James brood is widely expected to be drafted to the NBA in 2024, with recent projections putting him as a mid-first round pick.