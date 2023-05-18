Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Los Angeles Lakers‘ star LeBron James‘ son Bronny James officially signed his letter of intent to play with USC Basketball for the 2023-2024 season. In the meantime, his other son Bryce James has decided to leave Sierra Canyon to attend Campbell Hall at the same time his older brother heads off to college, reports ESPN’s Myron Medcalf.

It is a big move by Bryce James, as it looks like he is trying to step out of Bronny’s footsteps. Bronny has been clogging up the headlines lately with his commitment to play for USC basketball, and Bryce can now start to formulate his own path at Campbell Hall.

Bryce James played alongside Bronny last season at Sierra Canyon, showing the world his 6’6 frame at only 15-years-old. It looks like the size that LeBron James has might have skipped Bronny and found itself passed down to Bryce.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As his two sons make decisions on the future of where they will be playing basketball, LeBron James is focusing on Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets. It is a pivotal contest for the Lakers, as they are looking to avoid an 0-2 deficit before they head back to Los Angeles for Game 3.

Regardless of the success that LeBron and the Lakers have this year, he has to be thrilled to watch both of his sons pave their own lanes in their basketball careers. For now, it looks like Bronny James will be lacing them up for USC basketball in the 2023-2024 season, while Bryce James will be playing for Campbell Hall.