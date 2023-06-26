Bronny James is well on his way to following his dad's footsteps in the league, and if the latest 2024 NBA Draft projections hold true, he could be taken in the first round or even become a lottery pick.

LeBron James' eldest son, who is set to feature for the USC Trojans in the 2023-24 collegiate basketball season, is expected to be a mid first-round pick. Based on ClutchPoints' latest 2024 mock draft and ESPN's projection, Bronny could land between 15 to 17.

ClutchPoints' own Enzo Flojo has Bronny at no. 15, noting that the son of the Los Angeles Lakers star “possesses a high level of basketball IQ, making him a valuable NBA Draft prospect.”

Meanwhile, ESPN provided a more specific prediction, highlighting that LeBron Jr. could end up at No. 17 with the Atlanta Hawks. However, the publication noted that nothing is guaranteed in what it considers a relatively weak draft class. With that said, there could be plenty of changes in the rankings as the season progresses.

“NBA teams still have a lot to learn about this group, especially at the top, where the sense among scouts is that things are completely wide open. This class is considered to be one of the weakest of graduating high school seniors we've seen in years, with no clear top prospects — leaving a lot of uncertainty regarding the landscape of the 2024 lottery,” Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo reported.

Still, it's definitely encouraging for LeBron James and the James family to see Bronny climb up the rankings. It wasn't that long ago when the 18-year-old Bronny slid to no. 60 in the national rankings, with many seeing him as a second-round talent. Now, he is at mid-first round and could even work his way up.

Considering how he has shown improvement over the past few months, it's not hard to see him becoming a lotter pick.

Whatever happens, though, it will be intriguing to see how Bronny's arrival in the NBA will impact his father's decision about his own future.