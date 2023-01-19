LeBron James is 38 years old, but over and over again, the Los Angeles Lakers star keeps proving that it’s just a number.

On Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings, James turned back the clock with an epic two-way play that probably reminded fans of his Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers day. After denying Harrison Barnes under the rim on the other wend, James quickly got into transition and proceeded to slam the ball home with authority off a Troy Brown Jr. assist.

LEBRON JAMES DOING IT ON BOTH ENDS 🤯pic.twitter.com/nvdRg1KPnT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 19, 2023

LeBron James certainly looked nowhere near 38 years old in that play. While he has shown signs of slowing down early in the season, that hasn’t been the case since he celebrated his birthday last December.

Since his 38th birthday, LeBron is averaging 37.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 8.6 assists. He’s also making 55.4 percent of his shots, those his long-distance scoring leaves much to be desired. Still, it’s like he’s making a statement that even Father Time can’t beat him.

The Lakers forward has been known for taking care of his body well. He spends a lot per year just to stay in the best shape possible, and obviously, it’s paying off now.

It remains to be seen how long can LeBron can sustain such level of dominance on the court, but fans better enjoy it while James continues to defy his age and provide us with insane highlights like the one he showed against the Kings.