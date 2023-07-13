Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James confirmed at the ESPYs on Wednesday that he's not retiring this year at least, prompting LA fans to celebrate and be excited about what's in store for the team in 2023-24.

To recall, James sparked talks that he could opt to retire from the NBA this 2023 offseason following their Lakers' playoff exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. Nikola Jokic and co. swept LeBron and the Purple and Gold in the Western Conference Finals, prompting James to say: “We'll see what happens going forward. I don't know. I don't know. I've got a lot to think about, to be honest — just for me personally, going forward, with the game of basketball. I've got a lot to think about it.”

At the ESPYs, however, James sounded confident about his future in the NBA. Compared to the frustrated LeBron everyone saw after the West Finals, the Lakers forward appeared to be in a better space mentally with a clearer focus for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

“The day I can't give the game everything on the floor is the day I'll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today,” James said at the ESPYs, sparking wild reactions from the crowd.

"The day I can't give the game everything on the floor is the day I'll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today." LeBron James isn't done with playing basketball yet 😂 🔥pic.twitter.com/l7qmQGtZDa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 13, 2023

Sure enough, Lakers fans loved LeBron James' declaration as well. LA headed to the offseason with James at the core of their plans, and his statement ensures there won't be any issues in their attempt to win their second NBA championship in the Bron era.

“Lakers approached the offseason as if LeBron would be back for his 21st season. It seems like that will be case,” ClutchPoints' Lakers reporter Michael Corvo wrote.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Yesssssssssir 5th ring on the way,” a fan commented.

Another supporter exclaimed: “NO FAREWELL TOUR JUST YET! SEASON 21 HERE WE GO.”

Of course the critics found a way to hate on LeBron James, with some noting that they never believed him anyway and others taking offense with his announcement and the fact that he hoarded all the attention with the retirement talks.

“LeBron James at the ESPYS telling everyone that they are lucky that he will continue playing in the NBA for another season. This guy is one of the biggest narcissists I have ever seen,” one critic noted.

Another detractor said, “I think everybody had already forgotten he said he might retire because everybody knew he was lying.”

Whatever the haters say, though, the whole of LA is definitely ecstatic to see LeBron return and wear the Purple and Gold colors for another year. Hopefully, the 2023-24 season will be a different and better one compared to last campaign.