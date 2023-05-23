Los Angeles Lakers beat reporter. Follow me at @michaelcorvoNBA on Twitter, IG, TikTok for daily Lakers news, notes, and analysis. I also write things about golf. NYC/USC/LA. Aspiring Shane Falco.

After playing all 48 minutes and dropping 40 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ season-ending loss to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, LeBron James ended his postgame press conference with a strategic cliffhanger.

“I don’t know,” he said when asked how he evaluates his age-38 season, in which he once again (mostly) fended off Father Time. “I love to play the game. I love to compete. I love to be out there for my guys, my teammates, whoever I have that particular year.

“For me, it’s all about availability and keeping my mind sharp…being present on the floor, being present in the locker room and bus rides and plane rides.

“But I don’t know. I don’t know. I think it was okay. I don’t like to say it’s a successful year because I don’t play for anything besides winning championships at this point in my career. I don’t get a kick out of making a conference (finals) appearance. I’ve done it, a lot.”

LeBron could have ended his answer there — he knew it was the final question of his final media availability of the 2022-23 season. But, in classic LeBron fashion, he opted to throw in one more nugget (no pun intended).

“But we’ll see. We’ll see. We’ll see what happens going forward. I don’t know. I don’t know. I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest. I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest — just for me personally, going forward, with the game of basketball. I’ve got a lot to think about it.”

He dropped the mic and walked out.

LeBron wrapped up his press conference by saying he has “a lot to think about” regarding his personal future in basketball pic.twitter.com/IiFW3EWXYX — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) May 23, 2023

Shortly thereafter, LeBron followed up on his ominous comment via two trusted sources. He told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that he has “got to think about it,” when asked specifically about walking away from the game. TNT’s Chris Haynes reported that LeBron is considering retirement this summer, but will take his time to make a decision.

This could mean everything, nothing, or something in between. LeBron could be making an early leverage play as the Lakers’ offseason gets underway. He could be physically and mentally spent after a grueling playoff run (he’s likely facing offseason foot surgery). He could be having fun with the media as he jets off to some remote island. Or, he could be completely genuine. Only time will tell, and only he knows.

LeBron has two years and $97 million remaining on his contract, though 2024-25 is a player option. Of course, he’s repeatedly expressed a desire to play with his son Bronny, who starts at USC in the fall and could potentially enter the 2024 NBA Draft. However, LeBron recently hedged a bit, stressing that while his personal aspiration is to play with his son, he’ll support whatever path Bronny wants to take.

James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists in 55 games during the regular season, though his numbers — especially his shooting efficiency — declined in the playoffs.

The Lakers have a slew of major roster decisions to make in the coming months. LeBron (and Anthony Davis) were hesitant to speak on next season and whether they believe the Lakers can be a championship contender, each citing the fact that the Lakers only have a small handful of players under contract for next season.

“I haven’t even thought about next year. I don’t know,” LeBron said. “To be honest, I’m not quite sure what the roster will look like next year. I think myself, AD, Max Christie, I think Vando has a team option, player option, something like that, I don’t know who else (is coming back). I mean, the roster is not set. Obviously, that’s Rob and the front office. They are going to figure out the best way to put this team together to go forward in the fall. But it’s not like we have a team full of multi-year guys that’s stuck in a contract right

now. So, I don’t know, we’ll see.”

The irony of LeBron’s heroic four-quarter effort on Monday as the Lakers tried to avoid a sweep — he scored a playoff career-high 31 points in the first half, but was limping, keeled over, grabbing his legs, grimacing, and visibly gassed throughout the game — was it came on the same day his close friend and ’03 draft classmate Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement.