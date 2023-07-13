The Los Angeles Lakers fell short of their ultimate goal last season, bowing out in the playoffs against the eventual champion Denver Nuggets. During the playoffs, LeBron James' effectiveness was a big topic.

James made his “haters” eat their words with a dominating playoffs season that showed why he is still one of the best players in the game at age 38.

Recently, James had a three-word take on Cam Reddish that will excite Lakers fans. This week NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins shocked many when he said he believes that James can play until age 50.

James surfaced at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday night, clearing the air on how he feels about his body heading into next season and whether or not retirement may be in the cards for him as he approaches the age of 40.

"The day I can't give the game everything on the floor is the day I'll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today." LeBron James isn't done with playing basketball yet 😂 🔥pic.twitter.com/l7qmQGtZDa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 13, 2023

James averaged 28.9 points and 8.3 rebounds to go along with 6.8 assists on a blistering 50% shooting from the field last season for the Lakers. A disappointing regular season netted key pieces like Rui Hachimura down the stretch of the season as the Lakers put it all together in time to knock off the defending champion Golden State Warriors in the playoffs.

Whether or not James can repeat his masterful 2022-2023 season will depend largely on his health, physique and energy levels. James is rumored to spend as much or more on his body than any other NBA player, which has contributed to his longevity and the setting of the NBA's all-time scoring record last season.

As the ESPYs began winding down, the Lakers star received a pat on the back from his wife Savannah, with an assist in the censorship department from his daughter Zhuri that had the crowd in stitches.