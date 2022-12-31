By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James just turned 38 years old on Friday. He also recorded a 47-point near triple-double on the same day.

Yes, you read that right, James–often criticized by his haters for being washed–showed everyone that he is far from done as one of the most dominant players in the NBA today. With Anthony Davis still sidelined due to a foot injury, LeBron completely took over against the Atlanta Hawks to lead the Purple and Gold to the 121-130 victory.

Naturally after the game that also saw James record 10 rebounds and nine assists, fans were quick to hail him the best player in the world. Several others doubled down on his status as the GOAT of the NBA after such incredible performance at his age and at this point of his career.

“Omg King James going off on his BDay wholoolyyy! 40 points, 9 rebs and 9 asts at 38 is crazy. Idc what you think bout him, you gotta give him credit,” one fan said.

Another one wrote, “LeBron James. Best player in the world.”

“Long live the king,” another fan added.

Here are more GOAT reactions from LeBron James’ crazy night with the Lakers:

Say it with me LeBron James is the greatest basketball player of all time LeBron James is the greatest basketball player of all time LeBron James is the greatest basketball player of all time LeBron James is the greatest basketball player of all time — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) December 31, 2022

LAKERS WIN!! HBD LeBron James pic.twitter.com/l6KVWtt01k — Off Ball Bron 🧘🏽🌿 (@Irockyrock1) December 31, 2022

LeBron James certainly deserves all the credit he’s getting after that incredible all-around display for the Lakers. He said recently that he wants to keep competing for a championship, and clearly, he is ready to walk that talk.

It remains to be seen if LeBron can replicate that performance, but are we really doubting James after he showed that even Father Time is having a hard time stopping him?