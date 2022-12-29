By Michael Corvo · 3 min read

Two days shy of his 38th birthday, 20-year-veteran LeBron James no longer has the time nor the inclination to ball out for a losing team such as the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron made that crystal clear during his postgame remarks following the Lakers’ 112-98 loss to the Miami Heat — the team’s fifth L in six games. He even used the prospect of retirement as a veiled threat.

Here were his full remarks:

“I don’t have a number,” LeBron said when asked about how much longer he’ll play. “I know as long as my mind stays in it, I can play at this level for a minute. Now, that’s up to my mind. My body is going to be OK because if my mind is into it, I will make sure my body is taken care of and I’ll continue to put in the work.

“I’m a winner and I want to win. And I want to win and give myself a chance to win and still compete for championships. That’s always been my passion. That has always been my goal since I entered the league as an 18-year-old kid out of Akron, Ohio. And I know it takes steps to get there. But once you get there and know how to get there, playing basketball at this level just to be playing basketball is not in my DNA. It’s not in my DNA anymore.

“So, we’ll see what happens and see how fresh my mind stays over the next couple years.”

LeBron has repeatedly used the postgame podium over the past calendar year to pressure the Lakers into making win-now upgrades, to no avail (James deserves flak for spearheading the Russell Westbrook trade).

Last February, he acknowledged the Lakers were nowhere near contender status before spending All-Star weekend waxing poetic about a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers and praising various general managers not named Rob Pelinka. He and Anthony Davis were reportedly not pleased about the Lakers’ inactivity at the deadline.

After the first game of this season, LeBron called out the lack of shooting on the Lakers’ roster. On Christmas, LeBron questioned if his team had the wherewithal to try to climb back into the playoff race.

At media day, Pelinka transparently explained how LeBron’s decision to sign a two-year extension in August (he can’t be traded until the offseason, BTW) would inspire the front office to seek upgrades that could enable the four-time MVP to play meaningful basketball in his twilight seasons.

And yet, on the brink of 2023, the Lakers have made zero in-season trades and sit in the No. 13 spot in the Western Conference standings.

The trade deadline is Feb. 9. The more the Lakers lose with Davis sidelined, the less inclined Pelinka will be to surrender precious future picks for immediate help. Then again, if the Lakers remain inert, LeBron may become more inclined to demand a trade next summer. An unenviable Catch-22.