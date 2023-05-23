23-year-old aspiring sports journalist. Associate NBA editor at ClutchPoints. Staff Writer at SB Nation's CelticsBlog and The Knicks Wall.

The Los Angeles Lakers lost Monday night’s Game 4 at home against the Denver Nuggets. They lost by a final score of 113-111 behind a 30-point triple-double from Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic.

But Lakers forward LeBron James did all in his power to try to extend the series on Monday. He finished with 40 points (21 of which came in the first quarter) on 15-for-25 shooting from the field, ten rebounds, nine assists, and two blocks in what was one of the better all-around playoff performances of his long career.

On Tuesday, Skip Bayless hopped on his FS1 show, Undisputed, and he dropped a hot take regarding LeBron James’ Game 4 brilliance, per a tweet from ClutchPoints’ official Twitter account:

“LeBron gave the NBA world his greatest playoff quarter ever… At age 38 in year 20, that is off-the-charts, unheard of sensational. That is astonishing.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"LeBron gave the NBA world his greatest playoff quarter ever… At age 38 in year 20, that is off-the-charts, unheard of sensational. That is astonishing." Skip Bayless on LeBron in the Lakers WCF Game 4 elimination vs. Nuggets (via @undisputed)pic.twitter.com/39b44hLLZp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 23, 2023

LeBron James, 38, has played 20 years in the big leagues and five as a member of the storied Los Angeles Lakers franchise. He averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.6 blocks, 3.2 turnovers, and 1.6 personal fouls per game across 55 appearances this season (54 starts).

The Akron native struggled to shoot the ball efficiently from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign, even by his standards — James’ 32.1% three-point percentage was his lowest since the 2015-16 season.

LeBron James’ Game 4 masterclass proved that even at his advanced age, he certainly still has plenty left in the tank. So here’s to hoping that James decides against retiring this summer and plays at least one more year before calling it quits.