Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Denver Nuggets will attempt to sweep the Los Angeles Lakers and advance to their first-ever NBA Finals. We’re in Los Angeles, sharing our NBA odds series, making a Nuggets-Lakers Game 4 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Nuggets defeated the Lakers 119-108 in Game 3 and are now one win away from the NBA Finals. Meanwhile, the Lakers find themselves in a significant hole as they fell apart in Game 3. The Nuggets jumped out to a strong advantage, leading the Lakers 24-10 at one point in the first quarter. Amazingly, Jamal Murray went off for 17 points in the first quarter to give the Nuggets a 32-20 lead after one quarter. The Nuggets maintained the lead in the second quarter and continued to play well. However, the Lakers fought back to make it a competitive game, with the Nuggets leading 58-55 at halftime.

The Nuggets and Lakers traded shots in the third quarter, but Denver remained steady. Therefore, it was an 84-82 Denver lead going into the final stanza. But the Lakers stumbled and started missing every shot in sight, putting them in a 10-point hole with four minutes left to go. Unfortunately, they could not rally this time around, falling meekly in the final minutes.

Murray led the Nuggets with 37 points. Additionally, Nikola Jokic remained strong as he added 24 points. Kentavious Caldwell-Opoe had 17 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 4 for 7 from the 3-point line. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis played well, scoring 28 points. LeBron James added 23 points but struggled to shoot, hitting 8 of 19 shots. Additionally, Austin Reaves had another good game, adding 23 points. D’Angelo Russell continued to struggle, scoring three points while shooting 1 for 8. Also, the Lakers did not get much production from their bench, scoring 29 points while shooting 41.6 percent from the field.

Here are the Nuggets-Lakers Game 4 NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Nuggets-Lakers Game 4 Odds

Denver Nuggets: +3.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Lakers: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 4

TV: ESPN

Stream: NBA

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Murray was efficient in hitting his shots from all over the court. Furthermore, he helped the Nuggets maintain a 50-percent shooting rate while also helping them shoot 41.6 percent from beyond the arc. Jokic continued to be explosive and set up the Nuggets with multiple second-chance opportunities. Caldwell-Pope was great all over the court and hit his shots from long range.

The Nuggets also delivered consistently and maintained a lead throughout. Likewise, their ability to force turnovers was excellent. The Nuggets had seven steals and were aggressive in getting additional chances. Ultimately, their play helped them control the game and force the Lakers to play from behind throughout. There was a stretch in the fourth where the Nuggets fell behind by one point. Regardless, they persevered and went on a 12-0 run to build a lead.

The Nuggets will cover the spread if they continue hitting shots. Moreover, Jokic and Murray must continue to remain excellent.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers find themselves in an 0-3 hole and looking for answers. Unfortunately, it’s been various factors that have led them to this point. The Lakers held a lead in all three games. However, something always went wrong.

The Lakers struggled to defend throughout the game. Moreover, the Nuggets kept hitting their shots even when the Lakers closed out. The Nuggets were also efficient with the rock, making passes all over the court and forcing the Lakers to pivot. Therefore, it enabled them to make good plays in transition while the Lakers blundered all over the court.

The Lakers got sloppy with the basketball. Furthermore, there were situations where the Lakers just simply dropped passes. The Lakers also could block shots or force turnovers. Ultimately, this was the basis of why they have succeeded in these playoffs. But it has not manifested against the Nuggets yet. Likewise, they took bad shots. The 3-point shooting was atrocious, and the Lakers must improve in that aspect.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can win the battle of the boards and prevent second-chance opportunities. Then, they need to defend better and not allow the Nuggets to get open shots. The Lakers must play better with the basketball and avoid needless turnovers.

Final Nuggets-Lakers Game 4 Prediction & Pick

The Lakers are much better than they have performed in this series. Thus, expect them to come out angry and find a way to win a game they must win.

Final Nuggets-Lakers Game 4 Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: -3.5 (-110)