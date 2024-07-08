With limited cap room, it was always going to be difficult for the Los Angeles Lakers to add another star player this offseason. They managed to put themselves out there just the same, however, testing the free agency and trade market waters for a big name. The team even made a strong push for Klay Thompson before being brushed back by the Golden State Warriors. As it stands, general manager Rob Pelinka has nothing to show for his efforts, which leads many to wonder how LeBron James is feeling about the state of things.

Per usual, the NBA legend is taking a diplomatic approach when commenting about the front office's efforts.

“It takes two to tango,” James told ESPN's Dave McMenamin in an interview, via ClutchPoints. “Our front office tried to do the job they wanted to, tried to get guys to come. It just didn't happen. And that's okay, it's part of business.”

Admittedly, there is really nothing else the 39-year-old can say without causing tension. Everyone knows the Lakers have failed to make any worthwhile waves so far this summer. Pelinka has been incessantly berated by the fandom and pundits, as Thompson, Dejounte Murray, DeMar DeRozan and Jonas Valanciunas will all be playing elsewhere next season.

James just needs to hope that he and the current group of guys can somehow take a leap forward. And that is a brutal task to complete in a Western Conference teeming with premium talent and well-stocked squads. Is LA losing its cachet, or is the front office just not equipped to come through?

If it is the second one, then a change can eventually be made. But the Lakers cannot afford to waste any of LeBron James' remaining years in the NBA.

Lakers must hope for a ton of good fortune in 2024-25

Now that the dream James pay cut plan is no longer in effect– did still take a smaller but crucial one— the focus shifts to maximizing the present roster. Los Angeles advanced to the Western Conference Finals in 2023 and seemingly upgraded its personnel in that offseason with the likes of Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish.

Obviously, things did not go as anticipated. The Lakers hovered around the NBA Play-In Tournament conversation all yearlong (again) and then were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs (again). Perhaps injuries and coaching played a role in the stagnancy, however.

Although LeBron James and Anthony Davis each stayed on the court for most of the season, Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt spent significant stretches on the sidelines (Vanderbilt was out for postseason). LA received critical minutes from its supporting cast in 2023 and needed more from this year's unit.

If those aforementioned role players can stay healthy, it is possible the Lakers can improve. The addition of rookie Dalton Knecht might pay dividends, too. One also cannot discount the potential impact first-year head coach JJ Redick has on the team's performance. Darvin Ham was no longer clicking with this locker room. A new voice and strategic mind could make a big difference.

It never feels good to rely on “ifs” becoming reality, but that is the unfortunate spot the Lakers and their fans find themselves in for the time being. They will have to trust the process and hope that the basketball gods want to see LeBron and Bronny James enjoy a wonderful first season together.