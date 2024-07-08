Rob Pelinka's Los Angeles Lakers need all the help that they can such that they can go back to title contention. Anthony Davis has not shown signs of slowing down nor has LeBron James. So, both of these individuals could still help the JJ Redick-led squad for years to come. However, financial flexibility is not the best for Rob Pelink and Co. Thankfully, the team's veteran had a great idea when it came to his contract.

LeBron James clearly took a pay cut such that the Lakers could enjoy more financial flexibility. Rob Pelinka and the rest of the front office could have given him $ 104 million because that was the maximum deal that he was worth. Instead, The King refused and instead took $ 101 million for two years. The estimated valuation of the pay cut clocked in at about $2.7 million. This helps JJ Redick and the rest of the Lakers squad get below the second apron.

The Lakers legend had a good reason for taking less money. He wanted Rob Pelinka and the rest of the Lakers front office to remain under the second apron. With new guys like Bronny James and Dalton Knecht, their flexibility in terms of contract money disappeared into thin air. So, LeBron James wanted to prove that he was in a committed relationship with the Lakers, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

Just like in relationships, James added that one party needs to do something at times to keep the spark alive. Not taking the full money of his maximum deal was a sign that he was in it for the long haul. He also wanted to make sure that the Lakers had more liquidity when it came to altering the roster during this offseason. So, it looks like his intentions were very noble and praiseworthy.

LeBron James' run with the Lakers so far

Believe it or not, James has been with the Lakers longer than he has ever been with the Miami Heat. He is entering his seventh season and the expectations just got higher because he and Anthony Davis will be coming off an insane 2024 Paris Olympics run. Not to mention, JJ Redick and his stacked coaching staff will be out there to help the Lakers get over their woes to hopefully tie the banner count with the Boston Celtics once again.

The Lakers legend can still produce big numbers which would explain why he was worth that much money to begin with. James played 71 games with the Lakers so far and was able to give his all in those games. He knocked down 54% of his shots from all three levels of the field along with going 41% from three. All of that added up to 25.7 points a game.

His all-around acumen has also not evaporated into non-existence. James still darted 8.3 assists throughout the 2023-24 campaign. He also managed to grab 7.3 rebounds on a nightly basis. All of which were very helpful in getting the Lakers to the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

There is so much more that James can give to the Lakers. Hopefully, they give him a serviceable supporting cast to help.