The much-awaited Los Angeles Lakers debut of Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic is expected to happen Monday night at Crypto.com Arena in LA when the team takes on the visiting Utah Jazz.

Everyone is definitely excited to see what Doncic would be like in a Lakers uniform and playing on the court. Just before the Jazz game, future Basketball Hall of Famer LeBron James showed his excitement as well for Doncic's LA debut by wearing his new teammate's No. 77 Lakers shirt while draining shots from the halfcourt logo.

Expand Tweet

Fans react to LeBron James warming up in Luka Doncic's shirt before Jazz-Lakers

As expected, fans have lots of reactions to that video of James in a Doncic shirt before the Lakers try to extend their current win streak to six games.

“Magic is real tonight for Luka,” commented a fan on the NBA's post on X (formerly Twitter) which shows James warming up in Doncic's Lakers shirt.

A hyped fan said: “Bron and Luka about to go wild. Lakers”

“Wow if I’m Luka I’d be giggling knowing the GOAT is repping my shirt, insane,” a different comment read.

Via a different social media user: “LeBron is ready man. He knows.”

“New era Lakers gonna be fun as hell!” declared another.

The 25-year-old Doncic has not seen action in the NBA since the Dallas Mavericks' Christmas Day game in 2024 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. A calf issue has forced him to miss several games before the Mavs shockingly decided to trade him to the Lakers in exchange for a package that mainly featured star big man Anthony Davis. For what it's worth, also part of that transaction was the team the Lakers are about to face this Monday evening.

Part of the incredible interest in the Lakers' Doncic assimilation is his on-court chemistry with the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player.

Both are ball-dominant players who love setting teammates up for buckets. In any case, the Lakers have a fantastic addition to their team in the form of Doncic, who, at his young age, has already gotten five NBA All-Star nods, five All-NBA First Team selections and an NBA scoring title, which are also just among the many reasons why the Mavericks trading him to La La Land was one of the most stunning moves ever in the history of the league.

In the 22 games he's played thus far in the 2024-25 NBA regular season, Doncic has averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from behind the arc.