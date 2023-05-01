Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

There’s a reason LeBron James wants the Los Angeles Lakers to be “super-duper locked in” when they face the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Of course that reason is none other than Stephen Curry.

Speaking to reporters on Monday after the Lakers’ practice, James compared the Warriors to the great San Antonio Spurs teams that would punish their opponents whenever they make mistakes. LeBron emphasized that the Dubs are more than capable of doing that since they have a player like Steph, who is just so hard to stop when he gets into rhythm.

James used Curry’s Game 7 performance against the Sacramento Kings as an example, during which the Warriors sharpshooter made plenty of seemingly wild shots that went in. As everyone knows by now, Curry finished the with a 20-of-38 shooting clip en route to his 50-piece.

“They’re right there at the top along with some of those great San Antonio Spurs teams where you just – if you make a mistake, they make you pay. It’s that simple,” James explained, per Mark Medina of The Sporting Tribune.

“So, we have to be locked in. They’re going to already do a great job of scoring anyways, even when you’ve got a body on top of them. You’ve seen some of the shots, the routine shots, that Steph was making in Game 7 that everybody was going crazy after. That’s just Steph. When you’re that great, you make tough shots like that. So, we’ve got to be locked in and not hurt ourselves.”

The Lakers did manage to beat the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round despite being the lower-seeded team. Not to mention that they won the regular season series against the Warriors, 3-1. With that said, there’s plenty of reasons for the team to be confident about their chances.

However, as LeBron James said it, they cannot be too overconfident and make mistakes. Not against a Warriors team brimming with confidence after Stephen Curry’s big game and the fact that they pulled off an upset against the third-seeded Kings.

The Lakers and Warriors play Game 1 of their NBA Playoffs series on Tuesday, and sure enough, all eyes will be on LA as they look to maintain their incredible run and draw first blood against the reigning champions.