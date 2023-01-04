By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is deemed questionable to play this coming Wednesday against the Miami Heat at home. Meanwhile, in other news, water is wet. The four-time NBA MVP has become synonymous with the questionable tag this season but has played through his ailments more often than not, so it is fair to expect him to be back on the floor and lead the Lakers against one of his former team (via Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints).

LeBron James is listed as questionable for Heat vs. Lakers on Wednesday. So is Lonnie Walker IV, who has missed the past 2 games. Russell Westbrook, who left Monday’s game early, is probable.

Based on his performance the last time he saw action, there does not seem to be anything wrong with LeBron James. In the Lakers’ 121-115 victory over the Charlotte Hornets Monday night to finish a five-game road trip, The King paced Los Angeles with 47 points on 61.5 percent shooting from the field to go with 11 rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes. Over his last nine games, LeBron has put up averages of 34.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.0 assists in 35.4 minutes while making 58.5 percent of his shots from the field.

With Anthony Davis out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, LeBron James has seen his usage rate shoot up again, which isn’t all that ideal for his now 38-year-old body. That being said, the Lakers will have to keep on riding the hot hands of the future Hall of Famer while trying to coax ample production from the other guys.

The Lakers lost to Miami in the first meeting this season on Dec. 28 in South Beach, 112-98.