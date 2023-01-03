By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James continues to make history. On Monday against the Charlotte Hornets, he was back to his usual dominant ways to help propel LA to their second straight win.

James had another all-around performance for the Purple and Gold, dropping 43 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal to lead the Lakers to the 121-115 win. The Hornets just had no answer for him defensively, with LeBron doing whatever he wanted on his way to a 16-of-26 shooting.

In the process, James became the first player ever in the history of the NBA to record a 40-point, 10-rebound game in back-to-back outings, per insider Chris Palmer. To recall on his 38th birthday on December 30, LeBron exploded for a near triple-double of 47 points, 10 rebounds and nine dimes.

James might be only the second 38-year-old player or older to have a 45-10-5 game after Michael Jordan, but he can now proudly say that not even the old MJ was able to do what he just did in two consecutive games.

With Anthony Davis still sidelined, LeBron James is certainly giving the Lakers hope that they can still make the playoffs. They have now won their last two games, improving to 16-1 on the season. Nonetheless, they are still out of the playoff and playoff picture at no. 12 behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz.

The Lakers will certainly need LeBron to carry a bulk of the scoring load to keep the Lakers afloat, and clearly, he’s well aware of that with the amount of work he’s putting in every game.