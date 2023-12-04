Two Los Angeles Lakers icons--LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar--were in attendance for Rams-Browns on Sunday.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to a relatively strong start to the 2023-24 NBA season as they look to build on last year's appearance in the Western Conference Finals. James has continued to play at an elite level despite turning 39 years old later this month, and the Lakers currently sit at 12-9 after defeating the Houston Rockets on Saturday evening at home.

On Sunday's off day, James took the opportunity to go see his current hometown Los Angeles Rams take on his original hometown (or, very close to it), the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Also in attendance for the game between the Rams and Browns, which the Rams won 36-19, was none other than Lakers franchise legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

FOX camera crews caught both basketball icons taking in the gridiron action, and after the game, James took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to acknowledge the moment.

Facts!!! A WHOLLLLLLLLLLEEEEEEE LOTTA 🪣’S https://t.co/k74eR4Izhz — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 4, 2023

There are indeed quite a few buckets between the legendary careers of LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Last season, James passed Abdul-Jabbar for first place on the NBA's all-time scoring list, and continues to add to his record mark now every time he scores the ball.

The Lakers seem to have overcome a frustrating opening to the season and have settled into a groove, and James has shown little sign of decline despite playing in his 21st season in the association. Up next for Los Angeles is a home game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday as part of the NBA's In-Season Tournament.