The interaction between Rockets' HC Ime Udoka and LeBron James got an audio leak that possibly revealed why Udoka was ejected.

On Saturday night, the Houston Rockets took on the Los Angeles Lakers and ultimately lost 107-97. However, all of the attention is on Ime Udoka and LeBron James. The two were seen conversing with one another and it led to Udoka being ejected from the game.

James received a technical foul but was able to finish playing. But as soon as the ejection came, everyone wanted to know what was said between Ime Udoka and LeBron James. Well, we may finally know what was said.

Some leaked audio was shared on social media. It's easy to hear James, however, you have to do some lip reading for Udoka. So, it isn't fully clear what the Rockets' head coach actually said. But this leaked audio at least provides a hint into what may have been said.

“Udoka: ‘Stop crying like b******, man.'”

“LeBron: ‘We're all grown men, that b**** word ain't cool'”

LEAKED Audio Of Ime Udoka Trash Talking LeBron James👀: Udoka: “Stop crying like b*tches, man” LeBron: “We’re all grown men, that b*tch word ain’t cool” Udoka: “Soft a** boy, stop b*tching. Acting like you’re gonna do something” pic.twitter.com/tmcFFsxpUu — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) December 3, 2023

Again, in the final part of that clip, it's not really clear what the Rockets‘ head coach said. It's a guess. At the end of the day though, whatever Ime Udoka said it led to his ejection. Additionally, nobody has really said anything about what was said on the court on Saturday night. So it's possible Udoka and James will let it go and move on.

The next time the Rockets play the Lakers will be on January 29. No matter where each team is at in the playoff race, this is one NBA fans will want to mark on the calendar.