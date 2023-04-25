A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

LeBron James has made a ton of buckets in his NBA career. After all, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is the all-time leader in points in the league. But he nearly sank the greatest of them all (probably) during the end of regulation of Game 4 of the first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Following the crucial block of Anthony Davis on Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, LeBron James got the ball that ricocheted off AD’s hand and turned around for a Hail Mary of an attempt from 3/4 of the court away. James somehow made that shot, but it was just a tick too late to count and give the Lakers the win outright.

Anthony Davis blocks Ja Morant’s potential game winner 🚫 Lakers and Grizzlies are headed to OT!pic.twitter.com/KpQ98iE3zC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 25, 2023

Nevertheless, that’s a crazy shot in an intense playoff showdown in front of a Lakers crowd at Crypto.com Arena. Had it counted, LeBron James and the Lakers will be up in the series 3-1, pushing the Grizzlies to the edge of elimination without needing the extra five minutes. The good news for the Lakers is that they still got the job done in overtime and they are now indeed up two games in the series against the Grizzlies, as they outscored Memphis in overtime, 13-7, for a 117-111 victory.

LeBron James finished the game with 22 points on 8-for-18 shooting from the field, 20 rebounds, seven assists, and two locks in 45 minutes of action. That’s not to mention that he was the one who forced the game to go to overtime with a made layup just prior to that block by Davis.

The Lakers can close out the series in Memphis on Wednesday.