Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James stuffed the stat sheet in Game 3 against the Memphis Grizzlies. He scored 25 points — on 10-for-20 shooting from the field — grabbed nine rebounds, and dished out five assists in a game the Lakers went on to win by a final score of 111-101. So when Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and the Grizzlies re-visit the Crypto.com Arena on Monday night to play the Lakers, every Lakers fan under the sun will want to know: Is LeBron James playing tonight in Game 4 vs. the Grizzlies?

LeBron James injury status vs. Grizzlies

The Lakers have James listed as probable for Monday’s showdown with right foot soreness, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Lakers, Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) is also probable to play for Los Angeles.

LeBron James, 38, is in his 20th year in the NBA and fifth as a member of the storied Lakers franchise. He averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game across 55 appearances this season (54 starts).

The Ohio native struggled to shoot the ball efficiently from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign — James’ 32.1% three-point percentage was his lowest since the 2015-16 season.

Expect the Lakers to beat the Grizzlies at home on Monday night if James is in the lineup. After all, the Grizzlies have struggled to win games on the road all year, as they finished the regular season with a 16-25 road record. But with regard to the question, Is LeBron James playing tonight in Game 4 vs. the Grizzlies, the answer is probably.