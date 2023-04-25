A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

He may be approaching 40, but Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James can still get up and reject layups from behind just like he’s always done. His latest victim with his patented block was Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane, who dared try to finish a layup despite seemingly being aware that the four-time league MVP was lurking from behind during one sequence in the first half of Tuesday’s Game 4 at Los Angeles.

LeBron James DENIES Desmond Bane and does the Mutombo celebration 👆🚫pic.twitter.com/HG3sW4ZYrM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 25, 2023

As expected, LeBron James thwarted that attempt by Bane by swatting it away. He also celebrated that rejection by wagging his finger to the crowd a la NBA great Dikembe Mutombo, who transformed blocking shots into an art form.

The 38-year-old LeBron James has lost some of the quickness of his younger version, but his timing and jumping ability remain elite. He can still be a problem on defense, particularly when protecting the rim in transition, as evidenced by that highlight block on Bane, who got away with what could have been a flagrant foul when he hit Anthony Davus in the groin while attempting a layup.

LeBron James has an ongoing streak of games with at least a block in this postseason. In Game 1, he had three blocks in the win over the Grizzlies and had a rejection in each of Games 2 and 3. If the Lakers are to pull off a first-round upset against the Grizzlies, LeBron James and company will have to show that kind of form and effort on the defensive end of the floor.