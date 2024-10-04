While the Los Angeles Lakers open their preseason schedule Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, their highest-profile player won't be suiting up.

LeBron James, who is entering his 22nd NBA season, will not take the court against the Timberwolves in the Lakers' exhibition opener, according to a report on X via ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin.

“LeBron James will be held out of the Lakers’ first preseason game Friday vs MIN, sources told ESPN,” he wrote. “Lakers coach JJ Redick said Thursday that LeBron and Anthony Davis would both play at some point this weekend. LAL plays again in Palm Springs on Sunday vs PHX.”

This means that James' first appearance in the preseason will likely come on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns. Meanwhile, the Lakers face the Timberwolves at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California, with tip-off scheduled for 10:30 PM EST.

According to first-year Lakers head coach J.J. Reddick, both James and Anthony Davis are expected to play at some point during the weekend.

LeBron James is entering his seventh season with the Lakers

Upon the conclusion of his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James decided to take his talents to the West Coast, signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. While he led the franchise to a championship in the NBA's “bubble” in Orlando during the COVID-19 pandemic, he's since been unable to replicate that success.

During the 2024 offseason, James chose to re-sign with the Lakers on a new two-year deal. Additionally, with the Lakers drafting his son Bronny, the two are set to make NBA history as the first father-and-son duo.

In 2023-24, James averaged 25.7 points per game, 8.3 assists per game, and 7.3 rebounds per game. Even at 39 (and soon to be 40) years of age, James remains in top shape and is still considered one of the best players in the League.