LeBron James said in an interview that there isn't anything else he feels like he needs to accomplish in the NBA. James has been playing in the league for over two decades. Given his longevity, he achieved many accolades in his career and is arguably the best basketball player anyone has ever seen. While many die-hard basketball fans will always say Michael Jordan is the GOAT, nobody can deny James' accomplishments in basketball.

With that said, “King” James himself acknowledges that he no longer has anything to prove heading into the 2024-25 season. LeBron stated that every accolade he achieves moving forward is extra credit to him.

Reporter Lauren Jones asked James if he felt like there was anything else for him to accomplish. LeBron responded:

“As a basketball player? No, everything else is extra credit. I'll take it. I'll take it though. I love it. I love what I do. But I don't need to, you know, I got everything.”

What version of LeBron James could we see in the 2024-25 season?

Despite turning 40 years old this coming December, LeBron James is still one of the best players in the NBA today. Last season, he showed no signs of slowing down. James averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. It's clear that he's still the Los Angeles Lakers' number-one option. However, with his son Bronny James coming into the picture, is there a chance that LeBron's role with the team might change?

Honestly, it could be one of two things. Either LeBron remains at the same level he was in last season or he could give way and play a mentor role for both his son and the team. James is no stranger to being a selfless leader, so it wouldn't be surprising if he decided to take the backseat. Of course, it'll also depend on how everyone else on the team performs during the 2024-25 season. As much as James wants to pass the torch to Anthony Davis, there are a plethora of moments when the team still needs their “King” to take over.

While we'd like to think that age could become a factor heading into the season, James proved on countless occasions that his age doesn't matter.