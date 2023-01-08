By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The pressure surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers over its ability to compete with LeBron James remains very high. James continues to play like one of the very best talents in the NBA but the team around him is not optimized to help him make the playoffs.

The team has won five straight games despite an injury to Anthony Davis but is still two games under a .500 record. James made it clear that he wants the Lakers front office to make trades that improve the team, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“Y’all know what the f*** should be happening,” James said. “I don’t need to talk.” In his conversation with Amick, the Lakers superstar insinuated that the team ought to be making moves without explicitly saying so. He hinted that people know what Los Angeles should be doing with the roster, which is to make moves in order to help the team’s odds of making the playoffs.

The clock is ticking for the Lakers, as James has the possibility to enter free agency after next season. Davis was playing very well when healthy but is now shelved without a timetable for a return. Los Angeles has the potential to make some moves but so far has not done so.

LeBron James is eager to win and add more playoff success to his outstanding resumé but everyone, even him, knows that he can’t do it alone. Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office want to maintain flexibility for the future but will have to decide between that and maximizing the chances of winning one more title with James leading the way.