Game 1 between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors lived up to all the hype. It was an epic battle in every sense of the word, with LeBron James and Co. holding off a furious fourth-quarter run by the Warriors that nearly resulted in a win for the defending champs. The good news for fans is that there’s going to be a lot more where that came from with at least three more games between these two sides on the horizon.

As it turns out, even the players are well aware of the fact that this is more than just a seven-game second-round series that will determine which team proceeds to the Western Conference Finals. There are a lot more underlying narratives involved, with perhaps none more significant than the individual battle between LeBron and Steph. For his part, James appreciates the magnitude of this matchup, and he’s just taking it all in:

“It’s just an honor to be able to play this game at a high level, play with other great players, then also look on the other side and see other great players, being a part of that’s historic, something that lasts a lot longer than we are today,” James said, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic. “That’s pretty cool.”

There’s clearly a lot of mutual respect between the Lakers and the Warriors. The same can be said for both LeBron James and Steph Curry. However, what you can be sure of is that all the pleasantries will be set aside once the game tips off. These two teams do it all over again in Game 2 on Thursday.