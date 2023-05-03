A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It’s been a very long time since we’ve seen the Golden State Warriors battle the Los Angeles Lakers in the postseason. We all had our first taste of action on Tuesday night, and boy was it a real treat. Steph Curry and the defending champs mounted a mind-blowing comeback run in the fourth quarter only to see the Lakes hold on to escape with a thrilling 117-112 victory in Game 1 of their NBA Playoffs second-round series.

For Curry, though, it’s an opportunity to rekindle an old flame against LeBron James. These two have battled each other on the biggest stage many times in the past, with the Warriors beating out LeBron’s Cleveland Cavaliers three times in four years in the NBA Finals. Those were some undeniably epic battles, and it looks like we’re in store for another one now that the Warriors have been matched up against the Lakers in the West Semis.

According to Curry, however, the LeBron that they’re facing off against now is a much different player from the superstar they battled some five or so years ago:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“You have to reflect on everything that we’ve all gone through since the ’15 Finals, and just appreciate the opportunity to have another chapter in that battle and that competition,” Curry said, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic. “ Obviously once the ball drops, it’s a different feel just based on how the Lakers play versus the old Cavs teams, and even just a different style that he’s playing a little bit. He’s trying to come at you a little differently and space you out a little bit. He’s shooting a lot more threes and stuff like that. It’s just a little different vibe.”

It is clear that Steph Curry understands the importance of this series in terms of the legacies that are on the line. However, amid all the narratives, the Warriors superstar is just doing whatever he can to relish the opportunity to go to war against one of the greatest to ever do it:

“But there is a reflection of how awesome and special this battle is; and the fact that we get to do it again, you know, we want to come out on top and it’s going to be a fun series all the way around. But there is a moment of reflection, for sure, just how cool this is, all these years later,” Curry said.