LeBron James has once again ascended the NBA's all-time wins list, surpassing Tim Duncan to claim the second spot. This achievement came as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 119-101 on Wednesday night, improving their season record to 11-7.

In the game, James recorded his sixth triple-double of the season, contributing 16 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds, along with a steal and a block. Moreover, his performance was instrumental in halting the Lakers' three-game losing streak, serving as a reminder of his ability to impact all facets of the game, even in his 22nd season.

This performance elevated his career total to 1,159 wins, encompassing both regular-season and playoff victories. He now trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who holds the top spot with 1,228 career wins. James’ achievement is a testament to his longevity, consistency, and ability to adapt as the game has evolved over the past two decades.

The Lakers' victory was bolstered by a balanced offensive effort, with seven players scoring in double figures. Anthony Davis led the team with 19 points and 14 rebounds, dominating the paint on both ends of the floor. Rookie standout Dalton Knecht contributed 20 points, providing a spark from beyond the arc. The Lakers’ defensive effort was equally impressive, holding San Antonio to just 42.4% shooting from the field and forcing timely turnovers.

Lakers aim to maintain momentum as LeBron James' historic season unfolds

The win showcased the Lakers’ potential when executing a cohesive game plan, addressing key areas such as defensive intensity and efficient ball movement that had been lacking during their recent skid.

Looking ahead, the Lakers are set to face the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (14-4) at home on Friday. The Thunder, currently on a three-game winning streak, present a formidable challenge with their dynamic roster and fast-paced offense. Following this matchup, the Lakers will embark on a four-game road trip, beginning with a game against the Utah Jazz (4-14) on Sunday.

James' latest milestone underscores his enduring impact on the game and his relentless pursuit of excellence. At 39 years old, he continues to cement his legacy as one of the NBA’s all-time greats. As the Lakers navigate the demands of the season, James’ leadership and ability to deliver in pivotal moments remain central to the team’s aspirations. With the season heating up, his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's wins record adds yet another layer of intrigue to an already compelling campaign.