Thousands filled the newly renovated Kansas football stadium to watch Jalon Daniels go off. Plus spoil the Fresno State head coaching debut of Matt Entz.

Daniels walked inside the refreshened David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium fueling renewed hype. This time as a sixth-year senior. Daniels opted for one more run with the Jayhawks in a big December 2024 announcement. He responded in shredding the Bulldogs by land and air.

Daniels completed 18-of-20 passes for 223 total yards. He flung three touchdown passes and guided the 31-7 romp of Fresno State Saturday. The dual-threat tacked on 47 rushing yards too — showcasing the mobility that turned him into a fan favorite in Lawrence. That includes escaping this potential sack during a third-and-long scenario.

Jalon Daniels on the run for @KU_Football 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fWPqTDO8dC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

And he got fans buzzing after leading the opening season win over a perennial bowl team.

Fans ‘still believe' in Kansas QB Jalon Daniels after romp of Fresno State

Daniels sparked a mix of national analyst and fan reactions online. Notably from lead NFL Draft analyst for Pro Football Focus Trevor Sikkema.

“I still believe in Jalon Daniels,” Sikkema shared on X (formerly Twitter).

ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel rose as another chiming in after Daniels' outing.

“Kansas opens with authority. Easy to root for Jalon Daniels after he’s overcome so much adversity,” Thamel posted on his X account.

Another fan account reminded that “A healthy Jalon Daniels is among the games' best.”

Daniels once left many wondering for the state of his health. He underwent a knee procedure that became reported in June. He's dealt with shoulder and neck ailments in the past too. Both occurring before the 2024 season.

But he looked nothing like the injury-ravaged QB. Daniels has delivered countless impressive moments under head coach Lance Leipold. The returning HC saw Daniels' confidence grow.

“That’s what you need out of an experienced quarterback and that’s what he gave us tonight,” Leipold said postgame.

Daniels reminded the nation of his past playmaking self. He galvanized the Jayhawk fanbase once again — only this time inside a $450 million renovation venue.