Thousands filled the newly renovated Kansas football stadium to watch Jalon Daniels go off. Plus spoil the Fresno State head coaching debut of Matt Entz.

Daniels walked inside the refreshened David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium fueling renewed hype. This time as a sixth-year senior. Daniels opted for one more run with the Jayhawks in a big December 2024 announcement. He responded in shredding the Bulldogs by land and air.

Daniels completed 18-of-20 passes for 223 total yards. He flung three touchdown passes and guided the 31-7 romp of Fresno State Saturday. The dual-threat tacked on 47 rushing yards too — showcasing the mobility that turned him into a fan favorite in Lawrence. That includes escaping this potential sack during a third-and-long scenario.

And he got fans buzzing after leading the opening season win over a perennial bowl team.

Fans ‘still believe' in Kansas QB Jalon Daniels after romp of Fresno State

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) runs the ball against Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Jayden Davis (11) and defensive lineman Finn Claypool (19) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Daniels sparked a mix of national analyst and fan reactions online. Notably from lead NFL Draft analyst for Pro Football Focus Trevor Sikkema.

“I still believe in Jalon Daniels,” Sikkema shared on X (formerly Twitter).

ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel rose as another chiming in after Daniels' outing.

“Kansas opens with authority. Easy to root for Jalon Daniels after he’s overcome so much adversity,” Thamel posted on his X account.

Another fan account reminded that “A healthy Jalon Daniels is among the games' best.”

Daniels once left many wondering for the state of his health. He underwent a knee procedure that became reported in June. He's dealt with shoulder and neck ailments in the past too. Both occurring before the 2024 season.

But he looked nothing like the injury-ravaged QB. Daniels has delivered countless impressive moments under head coach Lance Leipold. The returning HC saw Daniels' confidence grow.

“That’s what you need out of an experienced quarterback and that’s what he gave us tonight,” Leipold said postgame.

Daniels reminded the nation of his past playmaking self. He galvanized the Jayhawk fanbase once again — only this time inside a $450 million renovation venue.

More NCAA Football News
Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen talks with athletic director Scott Stricklin after the win against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville Fla. Sept. 4, 2021. The Gators beat the Owls 35-14.
Dan Mullen fires blunt message after 7-point win vs. Idaho StateLorenzo J Reyna ·
Michigan defensive back Rod Moore (9) celebrates an interception against Indiana during the first half at Michigan Stadium
Michigan football captain Rod Moore provides ‘100%’ injury updateScotty White ·
Connor Stalions Michigan spirit squad celebrates a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. michigan football stock u-m logo, Michigan flag, Michigan banner
4-star DB gets real on Michigan football interestScotty White ·
Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht stands for a portrait during Iowa State football media day
Iowa State HC Matt Campbell shouts out Rocco Becht after win vs. Kansas StateAlex House ·
Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman celebrates after a touchdown during the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field.
Kansas State football fans blast Chris Klieman after loss vs. Iowa StateJaren Kawada ·
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman during the Aer Lingus Classic between Iowa State and Kansas State at Aviva Stadium.
Kansas State football’s Chris Klieman gets brutally honest on heartbreaking loss vs. Iowa StateZachary Weinberger ·