The Orlando Magic have had one of the better offseasons in the NBA so far, beginning with the trade for Desmond Bane ahead of the NBA Draft, and then signing Tyus Jones in free agency and re-singing Moritz Wagner as well. The Magic made another roster move, late in the offseason, with the signing of Colin Castleton to a contract, as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com.

While details of the contract were not immediately available, the move is likely a training camp signing with a chance for Castleton to make the Magic’s final roster. The team made another roster move on the margins this past week with the signing of Lester Quinones. In Quinones’ case, he’s likely competing for a two-way contract slot. The Magic only have two of their allotted three two-way roster spots filled with Jamal Cain and Orlando Robinson.

Castleton joins the Magic after finishing last season with the Toronto Raptors. He had signed a standard deal prior to the end of the 2024-25 regular season, but the Raptors made the decision to cut him in the offseason. He began last year with the Memphis Grizzlies on a two-way contract, joined the Raptors briefly after the Grizzlies cut him, signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on a 10-day when his Raptors contract was up, then re-joined the Raptors once his 76ers 10-day ended.

He appeared in a total of 26 NBA games last year between the Grizzlies, Raptors and 76ers at a little over 16 minutes per game. His best stint was the 11 games and four starts he had with the Raptors when he averaged a career-high 7.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists with splits of 50 percent shooting from the field and 72.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, Castleton began his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-way contract. He appeared in 16 games as a rookie with the Lakers splitting time between the big club and South Bay in the G League.