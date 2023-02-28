The Los Angeles Lakers continued their incredible streak a couple of days ago with a win against the Dallas Mavericks. However, it came at a hefty price: LeBron James suffered an ankle injury during the game. LeBron was able to play through the injury, but he was eventually ruled out for a couple of weeks. During the game, though, LeBron James said a little something relatable to Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, who was watching courtside. (video from SportsCenter IG)

LeBron James is of course referencing Patrick Mahomes’ incredible postseason run just a few weeks ago. Like the Lakers star, the Chiefs star suffered an ankle injury of his own during their Divisional Round game against the Jaguars. Mahomes then proceeded to defeat the Jags, then the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFCCG to advance to the Super Bowl. Despite reaggravating the injury, the star QB still continued to play on and eventually win the Super Bowl.

LeBron James was able to play through ankle injury and finish the game against the Mavs. However, upon examination, the Lakers decided that the injury was more serious than anticipated. Anything involving the ankle is always tricky to deal with: an injured foot is more likely to get re-injured. For that reason, the team decided to rule him out for next few weeks.

That injury obviously puts the Lakers’ playoff dreams in jeopardy. Their new supporting cast is playing well over the last few games. We’ll see if they can keep up the pace without LeBron to lead the way.