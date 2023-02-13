The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, 38-35. It was one of the most thrilling, entertaining Super Bowls any fan could ever witness. The Chiefs erased a double digit deficit, coming from behind after trailing 24-14 at halftime. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes captured his second Super Bowl MVP during his brief career.

However, things did not always look very good. Late in the second quarter, Mahomes was tackled and hobbled off the field limping noticeably. He entered the game dealing with a high ankle sprain that he suffered in the Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fans at home likely thought to themselves the Super Bowl might be over.

But Mahomes was having none of that. During the second half, Mahomes and the Chiefs completely turned the tables, becoming just the second team ever to score on every second half possession in the Super Bowl. Afterward, Patrick Mahomes dropped a bomb for those assuming he took painkillers, as The Athletic’s Nate Taylor captured.

“I feel like we play better when we are down. … I did not get a pain-killing shot (at halftime),” Mahomes said.

Mahomes and the Chiefs offense moved the ball at will, particularly in the second half. They erased a 24-14 deficit to take a 35-27 lead. Following Jalen Hurts rushing for his third touchdown and tying the game on a two-point conversion, Mahomes ran for his longest rush of the season, 26 yards, in the closing minutes.

That set up a game-winning chip shot field goal, clinching the game. For anyone wondering if Mahomes had the toughness to compete at a high level had that answered Sunday.