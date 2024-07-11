The Team USA basketball squad is preparing for what should be a strong showing at the 2024 Olympics. The roster features various stars, including Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards. Edwards is making his Olympic debut and admitted nervousness to James amid the team's preparation.

“I was nervous for real, I ain’t gonna lie. I told Bron… I ain’t been nervous in a minute. My first time playing in the Olympics. I definitely was nervous,” Edwards said, per Chris Hine.

Anthony Edwards' admission is slightly surprising, given the confidence he showed during the 2023-24 season. However, nervousness is natural, especially for athletes competing on the world's biggest stage.

Edwards took a huge jump with the Timberwolves in 2023-24. He averaged a career-high 25.9 points and 5.1 assists per game. In addition, he notched 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest. Edwards' scoring and serviceable defense helped Minnesota advance to the Western Conference Finals. Unfortunately, his team lost to the Dallas Mavericks in five games.

Nevertheless, Edwards continues to train hard and is embracing his opportunity with Team USA. LeBron James likely gave Edwards calming advice when the young guard told him he was nervous. James has played in the Olympics twice, so he knows the feeling. The Lakers star is hoping to get at least one more medal in 2024 before his career concludes.

Anthony Edwards is taking advantage of his Team USA opportunity

Edwards gained international experience playing with the 2023 FIBA World Cup team that came up short of a bronze medal. He spoke on continuing to connect with one of his former FIBA teammates and fellow NBA stars: Tyrese Haliburton.

“We played together last year. We came up short. We got one common goal in mind and that’s to not come up short this year. We the youngins. We might be in this thing a few years to come. That’s my brother,” Edwards said, per Hine.

Edwards looks to build more chemistry with Haliburton as the two guards help support Team USA's backcourt attack. Edwards also spoke on playing against his Timberwolves teammate Nickeil Alexander-Walker during Team USA's first exhibition game against Canada.

“It was great, man. Talking smack to each other a couple times. I told him I could’ve blew by him a couple times, but I wanted to run a play. He told me he wanted to iso vs. me. It was fun, for sure,” Edwards said.

Anthony Edwards has many connections on the international scene. He will be sure to use his relationships as a way to fuel greater play.

Despite having veterans like LeBron James on the roster, some analysts think Edwards is the top dog.

“I think the clear leader of this team is [Anthony Edwards]… His personality took over the USA team… He's gonna be an international star before these Olympics is over” Paul Pierce said after Team USA's first exhibition game.

To Pierce's credit, Edwards led the team in scoring with 13 points. It will be interesting to see how he fares when the official competition starts.