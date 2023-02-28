The biggest story of the NBA right now is the status of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. There is now some clarity regarding his injury, and it looks like he will be out for 2-3 weeks, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

“LeBron James is expected to miss an indefinite amount of time… I’m told likely at least 2 or 3 weeks” @ShamsCharania with the latest on LeBron’s foot injury 🤕#RunItBack pic.twitter.com/nk2BpXx0Cd — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) February 28, 2023

“I’m told likely at least 2 or 3 weeks. I’m told he initially hurt that right foot in January…This injury comes at a devastating time.”

LeBron James hurt his foot during Sunday’s thrilling comeback win against the Dallas Mavericks. The superstar admitted he “heard a pop” during the game, igniting massive concern in the fanbase and the franchise.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Lakers were already facing an uphill battle to get into the playoffs, and now with LeBron out for 2-3 weeks, at least, their chances took an even bigger hit. As Shams Charania reports, the pressure is on for Anthony Davis to carry this team.

In the Lakers comeback victory against the Mavs, everybody chipped in. Davis led the Lakers with 30 points and 15 rebounds, and Jarred Vanderbilt gave this team a huge boost with 15 points and 17 rebounds. Dennis Schroder also added 16 points, and this was without D’Angelo Russell in the lineup as well.

The Lakers face the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, so it will be interesting to see how Darvin Ham changes the lineup without their best player. After that, the Lakers return to LA for a five-game home stand that features a few should-be victories.

It’s not over just yet, but losing LeBron James for this period of time is a significant blow.