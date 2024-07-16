The Dallas Stars were extremely close to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. In fact, they took a 2-1 series lead over the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Finals. Unfortunately, they fell just short again. They lost to the Oilers in six games, leaving them searching for answers ahead of NHL Free Agency a few weeks later.

Once the market opened, the Stars didn't make too big a splash. They focused mostly on adding depth to the lineup and trying to replace some of the names lost. They kept forward Matt Duchene from NHL Free Agency but had to trade Chris Tanev to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tanev was integral to their playoff success and left a big hole on their blueline.

Dallas is likely done with their spending in NHL Free Agency. The options left on the market don't necessarily move the needle for Stars. And with that in mind, here are our grades for the moves made by Dallas in NHL Free Agency this summer.

Nils Lundkvist

Contract: One year. $1.25 million

Nils Lundkvist spent this past season with the Stars, but the young defenseman did hit NHL Free Agency. Dallas did not extend a qualifying offer to Lundkvist before the deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent. Lundkvist elected to remain in Texas, however.

Lundkvist is not the best defensively, but he has made strides in each of his three NHL seasons. Offensively, though, Lundkvist has shown a ton of promise. This is certainly a prove-it deal for the 23-year-old rearguard, but it's a low-cost one for Dallas. If it works, they could be Stanley Cup contenders again. If not, they can move forward.

GRADE: B+

Matt Duchene

Contract: One year, $3 million

The Stars signed Matt Duchene last summer after he was bought out by the Nashville Predators. In Dallas, the former third-overall pick proved he is still a very effective playmaker. Duchene scored 25 goals and 65 points in 80 games. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he did struggle as he scored just two goals and six points in 19 games.

Dallas signed Duchene to a one-year, $3 million contract when they initially brought him into the fold. To sign him to the same contract a year later after he put up a 65-point season is incredible business for the Stars. This is a fantastic move to keep him from NHL Free Agency.

GRADE: A+

Ilya Lyubushkin

Contract: Three years, $9.75 million ($3.25 million AAV)

The Stars needed to find a shutdown-type defenseman to replace Chris Tanev this summer. Ilya Lyubushkin is not the same caliber defenseman that Tanev is. However, he is still a very solid player to have on the ice. He is not afraid to throw the body to intimidate opponents during the game. And when it comes down to block shots, Lyubushkin is more than willing to lay his body on the line.

As things stand, Lyubushkin could play on the second pairing alongside Esa Lindell. This is a role he can definitely play, but he may be suited to play a bit down the lineup. In any event, the Stars didn't spend a ton of money to bring Lyubushkin in. This is not a world-beating signing but it could keep the team competitive.

GRADE: B+

Matt Dumba

Contract: Two years, $7.5 million ($3.75 million AAV)

The Stars added another veteran defenseman in the form of Matt Dumba this offseason. The logic is somewhat understandable. Dumba has shown in the past that he can be an adequate top-four defenseman in this league. However, he had a horrific 2023-24 campaign that makes this contract rather questionable. Dumba finished the 2023-24 season with -8.2 goals above replacement and -1.3 wins above replacement.

Signing Dumba with the hopes that he bounces back isn't a bad idea in its own right. However, giving him multiple years while paying him more than $3 million is very questionable. The saving grace here for the Stars is that this is only a two-year contract. Dumba may certainly find his form once again. But if he doesn't, they aren't locked into this contract for very long.

GRADE: C

Casey DeSmith

Contract: Three years, $3 million ($1 million AAV)

The Stars lost backup goalie Scott Wedgewood in NHL Free Agency this summer. They needed to sign a backup and landed on Casey DeSmith. DeSmith didn't have the greatest season with the Vancouver Canucks this past season. But he has a very solid track record as a backup netminder in the NHL.

The three year term certainly causes some hesitation. However, at $1 million per season, it's something the Stars can deal with. If DeSmith bounces back him his down season, Dallas may legitimately have one of the best goalie tandems in the league. And that bodes well for their Stanley Cup push in 2025.

GRADE: B+