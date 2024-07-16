We now have info on the first of many new Xianzhou characters! Here are the details of the Feixiao drip marketing and official reveal for Honkai Star Rail (HSR).

“‘The Merlin's Claw' is what's written in the books, and ‘The Great General' is what people call me. The former sounds too formal, the latter too exaggerated. Neither suits me. I prefer my own title, the ‘Lacking General' — lacking in worries, regrets, and rivals.”

The Xianzhou Yaoqing's Merlin's Claw and one of the Seven Arbiter-Generals. Her personality is unrestrained and frank, dashing and straightforward. She is skilled in all forms of martial arts and has honed herself into a supreme weapon. She is widely adored by Xianzhou soldiers and civilians alike as “The Great General.” However, she bears the burden of the Moon Rage affliction. If she were to hunt down all the abominations in her limited lifetime — Then the only enemy Feixiao has would be herself.

First teased during the Version 2.3 Livestream, we finally have more information about who Feixiao is.

When will Feixiao be playable in Honkai Star Rail?

Feixiao is a 5-star Wind character on the Path of The Hunt. She's expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 2.4. This update is expected to go live on July 31, 2024.

As for how to unlock her, players will need to roll for her like the other 5-star characters in the game.

Who are the Feixiao Voice Actors?

For the English voiceover, Feixiao is voiced by Anairis Quinones. Her other notable roles include Lynette from Genshin Impact, Centi and Sugar from Goddess of Victory: Nikke, and Sarafa from Nier Re[in]carnation.

For the Japanese voiceover, Mikako Komatsu provides her voice to Feixiao. Her other notable roles include Maki Zenin from Jujutsu Kaisen, and Morrigna, Syr, and Tristette from Granblue Fantasy. She also voices Centi from Nikke, similar to Quinones.

Additionally, Ye Zhiqiu and Son Jung-min voice Feixiao in the Chinese and Korean voiceovers respectively.

That's all the information we have so far about Feixiao in HSR thanks to her drip marketing and official reveal. Again, she's expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 2.4, expected to go live on July 31, 2024.

