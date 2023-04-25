LeBron James is the greatest player of his generation, at the very least.

Starring for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers over the span of a 20-year career, LeBron has somehow remained dominant despite Father Time trying his very best to catch up to him.

However, there’s no question that LeBron has lost a step athletically since his prime. Nor is there question that, once all but an ironman, James has been plagued by injuries over the last few seasons.

So, when watching King James still be able to dominate in the final moments of a heated playoff game as he did last night, it truly seems majestic.

Peaceful.

Perhaps even reminiscent of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ ‘Last Dance,’ at least in the mind of ESPN’s Alan Hahn.

“Are we live watching LeBron James‘ version of ‘The Last Dance?,” asks Hahn.

“Is this going to be his run and, if it is, he looks unlike any other LeBron we’ve ever seen. He almost looks at peace. He looks [like he’s] not under pressure, not under scrutiny…I’ve had players tell me there’s a thing called the ‘athlete Nirvana.’ It’s when mind, body, and spirit are all healthy and all at one and that’s what looks like he is now. It just feels like that’s what I’m seeing from him. No pressure, no external expectations, no nothing and he’s loving it.”

If LeBron is in that proverbial ‘athlete Nirvana,’ then the Memphis Grizzlies could be in trouble down 3-1 to the Lakers in the First Round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

How long LeBron can keep this up is certainly a question.

But for now, we’ll enjoy every minute of it.