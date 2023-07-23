Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn't be prouder of his second son, Bryce James, as the youngster keeps working on his game. In fact, James even put college scouts and the NBA in notice with his huge praises for his child.

On Friday, SLAM HS shared a video showcasing a number of Bryce's highlight plays from the Las Vegas Big Time Basketball Tournament. Bryce is part of the Strive For Greatness team along with Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan, and he has certainly impressed in the competition as he has displayed not only his athleticism but also his shooting and offensive arsenal.

After seeing SLAM's post, LeBron quickly shared it on his Instagram Story and applauded his son for the work he has put in to improve his craft.

“Getting better and better and better each time he hits the floor! Keep going young [king]” LeBron wrote.

LeBron James with some more big praises for his son Bryce. "Getting better and better and better each time he hits the floor! Keep going young [king]" pic.twitter.com/yYJ80F3K2e — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) July 23, 2023

While it's no longer new to see LeBron James support his children–he has been really hands-on when it comes to cheering for Bronny and Bryce–it's definitely big to see him offer such commendation for his son.

Being a James has already brought so much attention to Bryce, and LeBron's comments should only bring a lot more eyes on him. Clearly, though, Bryce is more than capable of handling the spotlight. He has also proven that he has the skills to back up his dad's claims.

Considering how much Bryce has grown as a basketball player, it's not a surprise why NBA teams like the Lakers are scouting him as early as now.