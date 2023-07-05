Being the son of a future Hall of Fame basketball player already comes with its share of perks but when your dad is LeBron James, arguably the greatest basketball player of all-time, then that becomes exponentially truer.

Such was the case for Bronny James, the eldest son of LeBron and a four-star Class of 2023 high school recruit that committed to USC men's basketball team earlier this summer. And now it's the case Bryce Maximus James, LeBron's youngest son.

Bryce James made his Nike EYBL Peach Jam debut on Jul. 3, finishing the contest with 12 points on 4-9 shooting from the field and 2-6 shooting from 3-point range for Strive For Greatness (CA) in their U16 win over Expressions. Interestingly enough, the notoriously involved LeBron wasn't in attendance.

However, scouts from the Lakers, Magic, Cavaliers, Mavericks, Heat, Knicks, Suns, Hawks and other teams all made James a “priority” on Day 1 of games, according to Yahoo Sports draft analyst Krysten Peek.

Listed in-between 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-6 as a 15-year-old shooting guard, Bryce has long been praised for his shooting ability.

However, as he continues to develop physically, James has also been getting to the rim more. As the son of a 6-foot-9 and 250-pound forward, there's an unspoken hope that Bryce can resemble his father more than slender 6-foot-3 combo guard Bronny from a physical standpoint.

In any case, as the hoopers of the NBA's Royal Family, LeBron James, LeBron James Jr., and Bryce Maximus James will all be watched with a close eye for the foreseeable future.