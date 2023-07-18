Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James couldn't be more hyped up after watching Bryce James and Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo Anthony's son, team up on Strive For Greatness in the Las Vegas Big Time Basketball Tournament.

Bryce and Kiyan's SFG team won on Sunday 70-66, beating the Georgia Stars that featured Dominique Wilkins' son Jacob Wilkins. Anthony impressed with 22 points, while the younger James had 11. A fan even heaped praise on the two, saying that they are going to be “legit problems” as they continue to grow.

LeBron caught wind of the comment and couldn't help but agree, exclaiming that it's all “FACTS!!!!!!!!”

LeBron James thinks Bronny and Kiyan Anthony are going to be 'legit problems' 👀 pic.twitter.com/vDGCCSDe6H — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) July 18, 2023

LeBron James has been really supportive of his son Bryce James as the youngster looks to follow his and Bronny's footsteps in establishing a career in basketball. Bronny is currently with USC basketball and well on his way to making the NBA.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sure enough, Bryce has been really impressive so far and has shown tremendous growth over the past couple of years. More than his smooth shooting, the athleticism he got from his dad has also been prevalent.

It is also nice to see LeBron show some love to Kiyan Anthony. The young gun certainly deserves more attention as well. Carmelo has been a supportive dad as well to Kiyan, and it's clear with how much he has improved his game.

Hopefully fans will get to see more of Bryce and Kiyan playing together. Since they are still in the early stages of their career, there should be plenty of opportunities for them to do so.