Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James showed Jared Dudley some love as the Dallas Mavericks assistant coach earned a Hall of Fame nod from his alma mater.

Dudley, who played for Boston College from 2003 to 2007, was recently named to the school's Varsity Club Hall of Fame along with 10 others. After James caught wind of the recognition, he quickly took to Twitter to congratulate his former teammate.

Jared Dudley played for the Lakers from 2019 to 2021 and was part of the Purple and Gold's 2020 title run in the NBA bubble. He retired after the 2020-21 season and proceeded to join Jason Kidd's coaching staff in Dallas.

Dudley started his career with the then Charlotte Bobcats, now Hornets, who selected him with the 22nd overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft. He went on to become a journeyman of sorts, playing for the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets and the Lakers.

Prior to joining the NBA, though, Dudley starred for Boston College of four straight years. With the Eagles, he recorded career averages of 15.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from deep.

LeBron James and Dudley have developed a friendship during their time with the Lakers, especially with the latter helping LeBron lead the Purple and Gold as a veteran presence in the locker room. Despite the fact that Dudley's time in LA had ended for some time already, it is clear that he has maintained a good relationship with the superstar forward.