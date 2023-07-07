The NBA's moratorium period ended on Thursday, rendering free agents eligible to sign contracts. For the Los Angeles Lakers, that meant formally agreeing to terms with Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Jaxson Hayes, and Cam Reddish. (Read our Lakers free agency grades here and here).

D'Angelo Russell, who reached a 2-year, $37 million agreement with the Lakers, was not signed. (He appears to be in Croatia, FWIW.)

Rob Pelinka kept his word and retained the core that went 19-8 after the trade deadline, while also getting younger and improving around the edges. (The Lakers signed undrafted free agents Colin Castleton — already tearing up Summer League — and D'Moi Hodge to two-way contracts on Monday.)

Gabe Vincent

First, the Lakers announced the signing of Vincent, who agreed to a 3-year, $33 million deal. The UCSB Gaucho-turned-UDFA started all 22 playoff games for the Miami Heat on their run to the NBA Finals, averaging 12.7 points on 37.8% 3-point shooting.

The Lakers effectively chose Vincent over Dennis Schroder. Vincent brings equal grit from the point guard spot on defense and a higher ceiling as a shooter and playmaker.

Because Vincent took slightly less than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, the Lakers have an extra $1.4 million to use on a buyout addition down the road.

"[Lakers] have a little bit of everything… I think I showed in Miami that my game is pretty versatile… I could come in and just try to impact winning in a number of ways and every night it might be different." —Gabe Vincent (via @ESPNLosAngeles)pic.twitter.com/Nrye6sgxEE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 6, 2023

Vincent will wear no. 7 in Los Angeles.

Jaxson Hayes

Next up, the Lakers signed Jaxson Hayes (no. 11) to a two-year minimum contract.

The Lakers hope Hayes, 23, can mature under the tutelage of LeBron James, Darvin Ham, and Phil Handy and blossom into a devastating lob threat and shot blocker. At the moment, Hayes is the lone center on the roster behind Anthony Davis. The Lakers are reportedly looking to fill the 14th spot with another big.

"Go Purple and Gold" 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/RjrApigzmq — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 6, 2023

The 6'7, 3-and-D wing received the Lakers' $4.5 million biannual exception — which hard-caps the Lakers at $172 million (they're about $8 million below the threshold).

The 29-year-old had arguably the best season of his career starting for the 60-win Atlanta Hawks in 2014-15 — a team for which Ham served as an assistant. Prince's hard-nosed defense, ability to guard multiple positions, and 37.1 career 3-point percentage check key boxes for the Lakers. He'll wear no. 12.

“I think it's perfect, that’s my mindset, taking pride in [guarding] the person in front of me… just whatever it takes to get the dub at that moment.” Newest Laker @taureanprince on playing defense under Head Coach Darvin Ham pic.twitter.com/aCfZ49zjg2 — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) July 6, 2023

Austin Reaves

The Lakers either lucked out that another team (ahem, the San Antonio Spurs) didn't at least present a $90-$100 million offer sheet to Reaves — or, they effectively took advantage of his cheap cap hold and scared competitors away.

Regardless, they locked up Reaves for at least the next three seasons (2026-27 is a player option) at $56 million. The team-friendly deal will help the organization stay under the luxury tax and far below the second apron.

Look for Reaves to become the de facto point guard / lead on-ball playmaker next season, from the jump.

Austin Reaves just posted this on his IG: "Laker for Life." LFG, Lakers fans! (via austinreaves12/IG) pic.twitter.com/G2mJrFJO9B — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) July 3, 2023

Also on Thursday: Reaves was also announced as a member of Team USA for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, as had been previously reported. (Hachimura will not compete for Japan.)

Rui Hachimura

Hachimura, 25, averaged 12.2 points on sweltering .557/.487/.882 shooting splits in the postseason. Arguably more impressive was his physicality and effort on defense, especially in the post (at times ably battling Nikola Jokic).

The Lakers were intent on re-signing Hachimura, who called his four months in Los Angeles the “best time of my life.”

On Thursday, the Lakers signed Hachimura to a 3-year, $51 million contract.

Cam Reddish

The Lakers had been connected to Reddish (a Klutch client) at the 2019 NBA Draft and subsequent trade deadlines, so it's not a surprise to see them take a flyer on the former lottery pick at the minimum.

Reddish (he'll wear no. 5) has the athleticism and size (6'8) to be a positionless modern wing, but he hasn't put it all together in previous stops with the Hawks, New York Knicks, and Portland Trail Blazers. The Lakers are hoping LeBron, Handy, their culture, scouting department, etc. will jumpstart the 23-year-old's career.