Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t be prouder of his eldest son, Bronny James, who just finished his senior season at Sierra Canyon and is now set to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game.

On Instagram, James shared a beautiful message for Bronny where he expressed how “extremely proud” he is of what the youngster has done and achieved so far. The Lakers leader also reminded his son that the journey is far from over, but he’s there to support him and push him forward when the going gets tough.

“Senior SZN was a flat out [movie]!! Extremely proud of you kid! Only the beginning. More work to do! The journey continues. Let’s Get It!” James wrote on Instagram along with a highlight reel of Bronny’s Sierra Canyon career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

Bronny James has yet to decide about his future, with a number of collegiate teams looking to get his services for the 2023-24 season. Before that, though, he is set to feature in the McDonald’s All-American Game on Tuesday. It features the top high school senior athletes in the nation and pits them in a usually tightly contested affair.

Fortunately for LeBron James, the Lakers don’t have a game scheduled for Tuesday. With that said, perhaps fans could expect him to be in the festivity to watch his eldest son take on the other top players in his age group.