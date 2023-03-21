Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is one proud dad once again after witnessing his son, Bronny James, get honored in Sierra Canyon for being a part of the McDonald’s All-American Game.

On Monday, Bronny and Juju Watkins were presented with their McDonald’s All-American Game jerseys in a packed Sierra Canyon gym. Of course James–who remains sidelined for the Lakers due to a foot injury–was in attendance to celebrate the incredible milestone of his eldest child.

LeBron also took a video of the moment when Bronny was given his jersey. The Lakers forward shared it on his Instagram Story along with the caption, “So amazing kid!!!! Love you man!!! Wow!!! Bronny McDonald’s All-American.”

Bronny James was presented with his McDonald's All-American jersey on Monday. Here's Lakers star LeBron James' reaction to it. One proud dad right there ❤️ pic.twitter.com/e4izyOtmN5 — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) March 20, 2023

Bronny James was named to the McDonald’s All-American Game last January alongside the likes of Justin Edwards, D.J. Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw and Reed Sheppard to name a few. The All-American Game features the best high school senior boys and girls players in the country.

As reported earlier, LeBron James’ son is part of the West team where he will play alongside Isaiah Collier, Ron Holland, Jared McCain and Omaha Biliew among others. The game will be held on March 28 in Houston.

It remains to be seen if LeBron himself will be able to watch the game, though it’s worth noting that the Lakers will be on the road by that time since they have a game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on March 29.

If James remains sidelined, though, there’s a good chance he’ll be in Houston for Bronny.