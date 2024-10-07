The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-2 in the preseason after a 118-114 loss to the Phoenix Suns, but fans are excited to see how new Lakers coach JJ Redick is working out the kinks with his team before the actual season begins on October 22. Redick has stated that he wants to start the lineup that went 23-10 last season, while also giving the bench guys and rookies some needed reps in the preseason. Additionally, this game saw LeBron James on the court together with Bronny James, and this historic moment couldn't have made Savannah James any prouder.

“I've watched A LOT of basketball… This is so special!!” Savannah said on her Instagram, as shared by @KeithEspino22 on X, formerly Twitter.

LeBron James keeps making history

During this preseason game, LeBron and Bronny James became the first father-son duo to play together in any NBA game. However, they still have to see the court together in a real NBA game during the Lakers' season, which starts against the new-look Minnesota Timberwolves.

Still, besides Savannah James, many people on the Lakers enjoyed seeing this father-and-son moment in the preseason.

“It's surreal,” JJ Redick said before the game per Jovan Buha of The Athletic. “I'm very honored that I get to be part of history.”

Bronny didn't shoot well in his first two preseason games, even going scoreless against the Suns, but he has shown flashes as a defensive disruptor at the guard position, a point of need for the Lakers in the past two seasons. The younger James also made some chasedown blocks reminiscent of his father.

Likewise, Redick praised Bronny James' defensive upside.

“The kid can do some things defensively at his size that are really unique and can, I think, turn [him] into a really disruptive defender,” the coach said after the Lakers' 124-107 loss to the Wolves.

While relatively undersized at six-foot-one, Bronny's quickness and defensive abilities can help make his case for seeing NBA minutes alongside the Lakers' No. 17 pick Dalton Knecht, who's already NBA-ready, per LeBron himself.

Bronny's rookie prospects

However, the Lakers could follow Magic Johnson's advice and send Bronny down to the G League for a while, where he can develop his offense, a priority in the modern NBA.

He doesn't really need to be a prolific scorer as LeBron, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, but he does need to develop his outside shooting to complement his playmaking ability, basketball IQ, and game-feel.

Still, a team like the Lakers will never pass on an opportunity to enter the history books. Look for them to put LeBron and Bronny on the court together sometime this season, perhaps even on their season opener.