Lonzo Ball reflects back on the opportunity to play with LeBron James on Lakers

Lonzo Ball recently commented on his time with the Los Angeles Lakers and having the opportunity to play alongside LeBron James, per CBS Los Angeles.

“This is my home…It’s just what I’m used to. It’s always a great opportunity that I’m always going to try to see,” Ball said in reference to spending his offseason in Southern California, which is where he is from originally.

“Just playing for the home team,” Ball said in response to his favorite Lakers memory. “You know, being a Lakers fan growing up, watching all the greats, and then being able to put that jersey on was great.”

Lonzo Ball then explained what it was like being able to play with LeBron James.

“He (LeBron) was my favorite player growing up. Being able to share the court with him and learn from him was a time of my life I’ll never get back, I’ll never take for granted.”

Lonzo Ball was selected No. 2 overall by the Lakers in the 2017 NBA Draft. He displayed signs of stardom but was ultimately traded out of LA. Ball, who grew up in Chino Hills, CA, admits he was a Lakers fan growing up. Playing in LA with LeBron James was likely a dream come true for him.

Nevertheless, He’s developed into a quality NBA player in Chicago with the Bulls. Lonzo Ball’s greatest concern is health. He’s been hampered by injuries over the past couple of seasons. Ball may be in line for a big year with the Bulls if he can stay healthy.